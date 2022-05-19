Celtics' Derrick White to miss Game 2 of Eastern Conference finals for birth of first child

BOSTON -- In their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Miami Heat, the Celtics' backcourt was without Marcus Smart in Game 1. It will be without Derrick White in Game 2.

The Celtics announced mid-morning on Thursday that White would be missing Game 2 due to personal reasons.

Celtics head coach Ime Udoka -- who spoke to the media on Thursday, after missing Wednesday's session with a non-COVID illness -- clarified that White is missing the game to be present for the birth of his first child. White talked earlier this week about his wife's impending due date for their first child together.

Udoka said the birth is happening sooner than expected.

White has started twice this postseason, both times during Marcus Smart absences. That included Tuesday's Game 1, when White shot just 1-for-4 while scoring three points with four assists, a block, and two turnovers in 29 minutes on the floor.

Overall this postseason, White is averaging 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for Boston. After joining the team at the trade deadline, White played in 26 regular-season games (starting four of them), averaging 11 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.

Smart is listed as probable for Game 2 with his foot sprain, and if he can play, it will go a long way in absorbing the loss of White for Game 2.