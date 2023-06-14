Windhorst: Celtics focused on extending Brown, not trading for Beal this offseason

BOSTON -- Bradley Beal will reportedly be on the move this offseason, with the Washington Wizards working with the guard to find a trade that works for both the player and the rebuilding franchise. But Beal's next team will not be the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

Beal to the Celtics was a fantasy a few years ago, given his St. Louis connection with Boston star Jayson Tatum. But Beal, now 30, has a lot of money due over the next four years, and the Celtics are intent on giving Jaylen Brown his max extension this summer, according to Windhorst.

"My feel from talking to sources is that the Celtics are not necessarily in on this one," the NBA insider said on ESPN Wednesday afternoon. "Their intention is to get Jaylen Brown done on a contract extension this year. Even if they got Jaylen Brown done, the idea of brining in Bradley Beal would be extraordinarily difficult because of the three contracts together."

Brown has one more year left on his current deal, so the Celtics could always trade him to the Wizards in exchange for Beal should extension talks break down. But Windhorst said that trading Brown isn't something the Celtics are "super interested in right now."

Beal remains a talented player but he's signed through the 2025-26 season, when he's set to make $53.7 million. He also has a player option for over $57 million for 2026-27. That is a lot of money for a player that will be well north of 30 years old.

Brown, 26, is eligible for a supermax extension after making the All-NBA second team, a deal that would pay him $295 million over five years. Even if the Celtics could acquire Beal without trading Brown, the new CBA would make it nearly impossible to carry three massive contracts like Tatum, Brown, and Beal.

Brad Stevens will likely look to shake things up a bit after Boston's season ended in disappointing fashion in the Eastern Conference Finals. But it doesn't sound like a blockbuster trade for Bradley Beal will be in the cards.