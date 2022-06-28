Celtics have reportedly shown some interest in trading for Knicks guard Alec Burks

BOSTON -- With the New York Knicks looking to shed salary so they can make a run at free agent Jalen Brunson, a large chunk of their roster available this offseason. They don't even want much in return.

That appears to be the case with veteran point guard Alec Burks, and a number of teams are interesting in acquiring the 30-year-old. The Celtics are among those teams "with a degree of interest in dealing for Burks," according to a report by SNY.

The Celtics could take on Burks' contract without having to send anything back to New York, thanks to Brad Stevens' large collection of TPEs. Burks is heading into the second year of a three-year, $30 million, but the contract is only guaranteed for one more season. The final year of the deal is a club option for $10.48 million.

He would fit into the $17.1 million TPE that the Celtics got from Evan Fournier's departure for the Knicks last offseason, though the Celtics -- and their fans -- would probably like to add someone a little more impactful with that asset.

But given Boston's rise throughout the 2021-22 season, don't expect any big moves this offseason. The Celtics are looking to address their depth issues, with Stevens highlighting the need for some more shooting and scoring off the bench, plus a veteran ballhandler. Burks would help on all three of those fronts.

Burks played 81 games for New York last season, averaging 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists. He hit 40 percent of his shots from three-point range, and 39 percent from the floor overall.

Burks had foot surgery after the regular season ended, but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season.