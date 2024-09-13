Al Horford receives Dominican Republic's highest honor

BOSTON -- Al Horford became the first Dominican-born player to win an NBA championship when he helped the Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks in June. So when Horford brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy to his home country this week, there was an extremely special honor waiting for the Puerto Plata native.

Dominican Republic president Luis Abinader awarded Horford with the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez, and Mella in the degree of Knight -- the country's highest honor. Horford, who was accompanied by his wife and kids and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla on his trip home, was overwhelmed with emotions upon receiving the honor.

"I knew I was going to come meet the president, but I didn't know I was gonna get the highest award for the country," said Horford. "So, very special for me, very special for my family. I feel very proud right now. Very overwhelmed with a lot of emotion. Very, very special day for me today."

Al Horford, the first player from the Dominican Republic to win an NBA Championship, brought the 🏆 to the National Palace & received the Order of Merit of Duarte, Sánchez and Mella 🇩🇴 pic.twitter.com/Sh2aUXAnwJ — NBA (@NBA) September 13, 2024

Horford left the Dominican Republic when he was 14 to pursue a basketball career and follow in the footsteps of his father, Tito Horford, who played three seasons in the NBA. He enjoyed loads of success in college at Florida where he helped lead the Gators to back-to-back NCAA titles, but an NBA Championship alluded the versatile big man for his first 16 seasons in the league.

Horford's wait came to an end in June when he finally got to raise the Larry O'Brien Trophy after his 186th career playoff game -- the most for any player before winning a title. He scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds as the Celtics beat the Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, earning Boston its 18th championship.

The 38-year-old Horford will be back with the Celtics this season as Boston looks to become the first back-to-back champs in the NBA since the Golden State Warriors won in 2017 and 2018.