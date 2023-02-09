Report: Celtics acquire Mike Muscala from Thunder

BOSTON -- The Boston Celtics have made an addition on deadline day.

The team acquired big man Mike Muscala from the Thunder, according to Shams Charania. The report noted the Celtics are sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to the Thunder in the deal.

Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said. https://t.co/RvdgZJE8n8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Muscala, 31, is in his 10th NBA season, having played for the Hawks, 76ers, Lakers, and Thunder.

Coming off the bench for most of his career, Muscala has averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in his 15.4 minutes per game. This season in OKC, he's averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per night.

The 27-year-old Jackson has played in 23 games for the Celtics this season, averaging 4.7 minutes in those contests with 0.9 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.4 assists.

The NBA trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday.