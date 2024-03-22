Watch Celine Dion hit some high notes as she reads off Bruins' starting lineup

BOSTON -- Thursday evening ended on a low note for the Boston Bruins, as they lost the New York Rangers at TD Garden. But the evening got off on a high note -- a few of them, actually -- thanks to a visit to the B's locker room by superstar Celine Dion.

The five-time Grammy Award winner and her two sons made an appearance in the Bruins dressing room ahead of the game, as Dion was welcomed in to read off Boston's starting lineup. Bruins head coach and fellow Quebec native Jim Montgomery introduced Dion, who used her golden pipes to get through Boston's starting six.

As you can see from the video shared by the Bruins, Dion really got into her introductions:

She got a nice round of chuckles when she thanked a barely clothed Brandon Carlo for "getting ready for me tonight," and then hit a high note when she read forward Danton Heinen's name. Bruins players loved having the "Queen of Power Ballads" on hand Thursday night, since Montgomery usually just rattles off the starting lineup before games.

Dion's rendition was obviously much better and much more entertaining. And considering she's from Quebec, seeing Dion enjoying some time with the Bruins is probably driving fans of the Montreal Canadiens absolutely bonkers.

Dion and her sons stuck around to watch Thursday's game in Boston, and she was eventually named the Fan of the Game late in the third period. Unfortunately, the Dion crew didn't see the best of effort out of the Bruins, as Boston lost 5-2 to the Rangers.