Aly Raisman, Bradley Beal among celebrities attending Celtics-Warriors Game 4 at TD Garden

BOSTON -- With the NBA Finals in Boston on a Friday night, you knew the celebrities would be on hand for Game 4 at TD Garden. And it's a pretty interesting mix that will be watching the Celtics try to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Warriors.

The list of celebrities announced by the Celtics is a bit underwhelming for a Finals game, but it includes current and former NFL players, another one of Jayson Tatum's buddies from St. Louis, and an Olympic Gold medalist.

The Olympian is none other than Needham's own Aly Raisman, the proud owner of three gold medals from her work on the mat in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

The New England Patriots are once again represented at TD Garden, with running back Damien Harris back for some more Celtics basketball. Patriots edge rusher Matt Judon is also in attendance for Game 4, along with Dolphins defensive tackle and Springfield native Christian Wilkins. Former NFL receiver and current CBS Mornings host Nate Burleson will also be in the stands on Friday night.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who is good friends with Tatum, will be at the game as well, which will likely spark a ton of rumors surrounding the impending free agent. This is the second straight game that a fellow St. Louis native will be watching Tatum go to work, after rapper Nelly performed at halftime of Game 3.

Rapper Mike. and reality TV star/radio host Ashlee Feldman were also listed in Friday night's attendance report.

The "Celebrities, VIPS, and Athletes" section of the announcement saved the best for last, though, with the famous acrobat Red Panda is also in the house. So everyone inside TD Garden is in for a treat at halftime.

And it wouldn't be a playoff game without a bevvy for former Celtics in attendance. Antoine Walker, Eddie House, Leon Powe, Dana Barros, Brian Scalabrine, Kendrick Perkins, Jason Terry, Charlie Scott, Glenn McDonald, M.L. Carr, Mal Graham, and Ryan Gomes are the Celtics alums on hand to check out Game 4 in Boston.