Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month through food

EVERETT - WBZ's Tiffany Chan is making maki, or rolled sushi, with help from Executive Chef Chris Barchard. He runs Mystique Asian restaurant and lounge inside Encore Boston Harbor.

"What if I want a little green onion on mine?" Chan asked.

"You can totally go for it. Whatever you want to do," he responds. Barchard is a master at the table. His instruction is clear and concise. His roll is picture perfect.

Tiffany's is what you'd expect from a first timer. Nearby WBZ's Chris Tanaka is rolling maki homemade style. He's been rolling maki for a while and notes this is a microcosm of a common misconception-the "Asian monolith." It's a misunderstanding that all Asian cultures and Asian Americans are the same. That couldn't be further from the truth. Each country, every ethnicity, every family carries distinct traditions.

"We do have family sushi nights, and the boys eat all of this stuff. It's my way of connecting with them to let them know they're one quarter Japanese but they should be 100% proud of that," said Tanaka, who is half Japanese.

After enjoying the fruits of their labor, Chan, who is Chinese American, takes them to Chinatown.

"You're going to see all these cafes and bakeries and it just reminds me of all the pastries, tarts I used to eat as a kid," she says.

Inside 180 Café, Chan says she loves the representation, and that the Cantonese being spoken reminds her of home. She orders an assortment of baked pastries, tarts, and sweet tea in Cantonese. Her confidence and appreciation for her own culture is newfound.

"Growing up all these foods I loved at home, but I wouldn't celebrate with friends. It wasn't until I got older that I started realizing the things that make you different, these traditions, are actually really special," Chan said.