CDC urges Americans to get vaccinated for measles before traveling abroad

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - If you're planning a trip overseas, double-check your vaccine status for measles.

Measles, which is highly contagious, can cause severe health complications including pneumonia, brain inflammation, and sometimes death. There have been outbreaks in regions all over the world, including London, so the CDC is urging all Americans to make sure they're fully protected against measles before traveling internationally.

If someone has not been previously vaccinated or does not have proof of immunity, they need two doses of the MMR vaccine at least two weeks before leaving the States.

There's been an increase in measles cases here in the U.S. this year, usually occurring when an unvaccinated traveler returns to the U.S. after visiting countries where the virus is actively circulating.  

