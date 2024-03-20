CDC urges families to make sure children have measles vaccine amid outbreak in parts of U.S.

BOSTON - Public health officials are urging parents and providers to make sure that young children are up to date on the measles vaccine before the busy travel season.

In light of a significant rise in measles cases in the United States and around the world, the CDC has issued a health advisory saying that all children 12 months and older in the U.S. should be up-to-date with their measles, mumps, and rubella or MMR vaccination. And any children 6 months or older who will be traveling abroad should also be vaccinated.

Measles is highly contagious. In fact, according to the CDC, one person infected with measles can infect 9 out of 10 of their unvaccinated close contacts. MMR vaccines, which are typically given around 12 months of age and again around age 4, are incredibly safe and effective, with one dose being 93% effective against measles and two doses being 97% effective.

But pockets of the country and the world with declining vaccination rates are experiencing outbreaks of this highly preventable and potentially deadly disease.