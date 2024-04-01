Watch CBS News
CDC warns about increase in deadly cases of meningitis and bloodstream infections

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -The CDC has issued an alert to healthcare providers about an increase in potentially deadly cases of "meningitis and bloodstream infections" caused by a bacterium called Neisseria meningitidis or meningococcus, specifically serogroup "Y."

There has been 140 cases this year so far, outpacing last year. The infections have predominantly been in adults between the ages of 30 and 60.  

Black Americans and people with HIV are at highest risk.  

Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea and vomiting, sensitivity to light, and, in some cases, a reddish-purple rash. 

The disease can progress rapidly to death within hours if not treated promptly with antibiotics.  

It is recommended that all 11 to 12-year-olds receive the meningitis vaccine and again at age 16.  People at higher risk, like those with HIV, should get vaccinated on a regular basis. 

