CDC issues warning about fake or mishandled botox

Before you get Botox, check to make sure your provider is licensed

Before you get Botox, check to make sure your provider is licensed

Before you get Botox, check to make sure your provider is licensed

BOSTON – The CDC has issued an advisory about the risks of fake or mishandled Botox after some people have gotten so sick they had to be hospitalized.

According to the CDC, between November and March, at least 22 females from 11 U.S. states reported harmful side effects after receiving Botox injections from unlicensed or untrained people or in non-healthcare settings like private homes or spas.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms have included blurry vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, weakness, and shortness of breath.

Eleven patients required hospitalization, though fortunately, none have died. The government is working with the drug's manufacturer to identify and dispose of suspected counterfeit Botox products purchased from unlicensed sources.

Experts say this should be a reminder that if you're going to get Botox injections, whether it's for cosmetic or non-cosmetic purposes, for example, to treat migraines, use a licensed practitioner who works out of a licensed healthcare setting.