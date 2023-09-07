Cathedral High School preparing students for success: "I was going to crush every opportunity"

Cathedral High School prepares their students for success: "I was going to crush every opportunity"

BOSTON - Every high school does their best to get their young adults ready for the next level.

"When you see students walk into the building everyday and you see the life and the energy and the opportunity that is really created because students are here," said the President of Cathedral High School, Dan Carmody.

They have put the pillars for success in place and the students are capitalizing.

"I want to be an engineer," said Jonas Pena, a senior at Cathedral.

Pena arrived on campus at the start of 10th grade and the environment is what he loves.

"I'm surrounded by people that are like-minded, that have similar goals, that are ambitious as well," said Pena.

He's been given every chance to succeed and he's made the most of all of it.

"Really just being able to take just anything. Learning as much as you can. Asking questions whenever you can and just being like a sponge."

Princesscharleston Jacobs is also a senior at Cathedral.

"I want to be an intellectual property lawyer," she said.

She's been here for the full four years and seeing students just like her, has been inspirational.

"Feels really good because when you are surrounded by the right people, it kind of gives you the motivation to do something you know. I'm always learning from my friends and my communities, so I love it."

Cathedral has placed her in a perfect spot for her next step.

"My 10th grade year, I was talking to my dean and he kind of gave me a little pep talk. because I was like 'I don't know if I can do this' but I definitely kind of knew then exactly what I wanted to do, the route I wanted to take and how I was going to crush every opportunity so yeah."

Pena, and Jacobs have had internships with Fidelity Investments, and are beginning the college application process. They both know they are well prepared.