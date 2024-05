Nature and culture come together at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate in Ipswich

Located in Ipswich, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is a sprawling seaside mansion and gardens open year-round to the public. There's tours six days a week and concerts are also hosted in the summer, along with a 1920s-themed garden party. Host Rachel Holt tours the grounds with the property's curator to learn about its storied past and the efforts being made to maintain it.