Milton family honored for safety changes in Aruba after teen's death, helping others with grief

BOSTON - A Milton family was honored at the Massachusetts State House Wednesday for a foundation in their daughter's name that helps families deal with grief and trauma from a sudden loss, and for boating safety changes that will be made by the government in Aruba.

Their walk to the Senate chamber was part of the family's fulfillment of a promise following 13-year-old Cassidy Murray's death in March of 2022 from a tubing accident. "You can't go around with grief you have to go through it, it's the best way possible," said her mother, Linda Murray.

Cassidy Murray Foundation

Linda and David Murray and their son Adam have channeled their grief into the Cassidy Murray Foundation. On the last day of a family vacation to Aruba, Cassidy was thrown into the water from a tube on which she was riding with her father, then struck by the boat that was pulling her tube as it came around.

"We have a motto that movement heals and as we move through our grief, we help others," said Linda Murray.

Linda, Adam, Cassidy and David Murray Family photo

State Senator Walter Timilty read a resolution in the chamber. "Now let it be therefore resolved the Massachusetts Senate hereby honors the memory of Cassidy Murray and commends the work being done in her honor," Timilty said.

Senator Timilty says their initiatives will save lives going forward. "They've tried to convert this into something to protect people, save lives, and nurture families who've suffered the same grief and loss," he said.

For the Murrays the Foundation will fill a critical need in mental health services, help families experiencing the sudden and unexpected loss of a loved one as they did. Already 20 front line social workers will be receiving training through a certificate program at Bridgewater State University. They only hope to expand the Foundation's efforts from there. "When you're thrust into this you don't know where to look who to turn to, who to talk to," said her father David Murray.

Safety changes to tourist boats in Aruba

Not just the Foundation, but the Murray's persistence has paid off with the government of Aruba now agreeing as of January 1, 2025, to put additional spotters and propeller guards on tourist boats as safety improvements with the help of Congressman Stephen Lynch. "I think all the incentives are in the right place and also the consequences of not complying with the law are tremendously serious for any operator who would do so," said Lynch.

"To hear that change is going to be made, that Cassidy's name wasn't in vain is tremendous," said David Murray.

Cassidy Murray stood on the same podium in the Senate chamber as a fifth grader during a class field trip to the State House. Her family stood there today building her legacy. "I think she would say 'come on let's go'. Those were always her words," said Linda Murray.