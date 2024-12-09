"Caroline's Closet" program expanding to benefit more premature babies in Massachusetts

WEYMOUTH – A program supporting prematurely born babies and their parents is expanding to more hospitals in Massachusetts.

"Caroline's Closet" benefits Massachusetts families with babies receiving care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of area hospitals.

"By donating to Caroline's Closet you're giving the gift of a little normalcy to a NICU parent. Parents who have babies in the NICU are up against some pretty major odds, they are often times incredible stressed," Meghan Block, CEO of Boston Moms told WBZ-TV.

Caroline's Closet

WBZ first reported on Caroline's Closet back in 2022.

Weymouth mom Meghan Block started collecting preemie sized onesies in 2020 and donating them to South Shore Hospital. That's where Block gave birth to her daughter Caroline, who was born prematurely at 34 weeks.

Block was so touched by a nurse who bought her daughter a preemie sized onesie, that it inspired her to start Caroline's Closet.

How to help premature babies

Each year since 2020, Block has collected donations for thousands of preemie sized onesies and hats. This year she's delivering donations to four local hospitals; South Shore Hospital, Mount Auburn Hospital, Mass General Hospital and Boston Medical Center.

"The idea of seeing your baby in clothes is totally transformative. By donating to Caroline's Closet you could have an impact really on the mental health and well-being of parents who have NICU babies," Block said.

You can donate to Caroline's Closet buy purchasing an item off their Amazon Wishlist.