Mother of 4 Carol Ann Boucher transforms into body building champion

SAUGUS - Carol Ann Boucher is on a journey from fitness beginner to body building champion.

Boucher, 49, was born in Barbados and immigrated here almost 30 years ago. She got married, gave birth to four children and fitness took a back seat.

Her journey back to the gym happened because of tough times.

"I was going through a divorce back in 2015 and I decided I needed to pick this back up. Even if just for my mental health. I didn't expect the changes in my body, I didn't do it for that, I did it because of my mental health," she told WBZ-TV.

Then she noticed her body was changing.

"For awhile, you don't see it. You're working so hard and you look in the mirror and you think, 'I don't look any different' and then all of a sudden, it's like a whoosh effect. You wake up one morning and you're like 'Whoa,'" she said.

Now Boucher is competing online in the Ms. Muscle and Fitness HER Competition. The hard work is paying off. She's an inspiration.

"Some trainers will sometimes tell me, 'I have a client here that wants me to make her look just like you,'" she told WBZ.

And as her friends and family keep voting, Boucher keeps winning.

"I have a lot of people that love me. It taught me that there's a lot of people there wanting me to win because I have finished every cut in first place," she said.

Boucher loves everything about what she's doing right now. Even the cheat days.

"My cheat day is every Saturday and I usually start to think about it from about Wednesday," she said with a laugh.

The competition is also a fundraiser for Homes for Wounded Warriors

For more information and to vote for Boucher, click here.