Carles Gil signs multi-year contract extension with Revolution

FOXBORO -- The Revolution aren't letting their captain go anywhere. New England has signed midfielder Carles Gil to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season, the club announced Thursday.

The deal also includes a club option for the 2027 season. Gil will remain in New England's Designated Player slot, which he's occupied since originally signing with the Revolution in 2019.

Now in his sixth season in New England, the Spaniard has been making things happen for the Revs on the pitch since his arrival. He currently ranks fourth in club history with 112 goal contributions (38 goals, 74 assists) across all competitions, to go along with his numerous awards while wearing a Revs kit.

Gil was the MLS Landon Donovan MVP in 2021 when he helped lead New England to the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield, and is also a two-time MLS Best XI selection, a three-time MLS All-Star, and a three-time Revolution Team MVP. He received the club's Golden Boot last season, leading the squad with a career-high 11 goals to go with 15 assists.

What he doesn't have is an MLS Cup, but Gil is looking to change that over the life of this deal.

"During my time in New England with the Revolution, I have been able to rediscover my joy on the field and I am at my happiest when I am playing winning football for our supporters. I have cherished my last five years with the club and enjoy the competitive league, playing with my teammates, and our great fans," Gil said. "I have so much more to give to this club and the supporters, who give me all their backing and confidence as their captain. For Maria, Marco, and I, Boston has become our home. I am excited to continue my career in New England and will give everything on the pitch to win trophies for this club."

Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said that working out an extension with Gil was his priority when he took the position last season.

"Carles has been one of the most impactful players in our league since the day he arrived, and he will go down in history as one of the greatest ever to wear a Revolution uniform," said Onalfo. "For those of us within the club and all those who support it, Carles delivers everything you could ask of a captain and leader. We are extremely pleased to know that Carles Gil will continue to lead the Revolution for years to come."

Carles Gil signs his contract extension with the New England Revolution as Sporting Director Curt Onalfo looks on. Photo by New England Revolution

"Carles Gil is a special talent and a tremendous professional who, as our captain, sets the tone for everything we do from his rare playmaking ability and work ethic on the field, to his passion for the club and winning mentality," said head coach Caleb Porter. "A player of Carles' caliber deciding to extend his tenure with our club makes an important statement about his belief in our direction and our ability to compete for trophies together. I am happy to know that Carles and his family will continue to call Boston their home and that he will be an integral part of our plans for the long term."

Gil leads MLS with 68 assists since arriving in the league, which is 11 more than the next-closest player. His 63 helpers in the regular season are just 10 shy of New England's club record. He is also just two goals shy of becoming only the fifth Revs player to join the 40-40 club across all competitions.