Carles Gil added to MLS All-Star team

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- Carles Gil is an MLS All-Star after all.

Initially left off the All-Star roster, Gil was added to the squad -- along with Philadelphia Union's Jakob Glesnes -- as a coach's pick on Friday.

The 2021 Landon Donovan MLS MVP was a bit of a shocking snub from the roster this year, prompting head coach Bruce Arena to say "It doesn't make any sense. You shouldn't be calling it an All-Star Game if Carles isn't in the lineup."  

Gil is tied for the Revolution lead in goals (7) while leading the team in assists (9). He is tied for second in MLS with those nine assists, and he also ranks second in key passes with 49.

Gil, along with teammate Djordje Petrovic, will play with the MLS All-Stars on July 19 against Arsenal FC.

First published on July 7, 2023 / 3:08 PM

