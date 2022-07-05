4 injured as car crashes into tree in Wakefield
WAKEFIELD - A Vernon Street single-car crash in Wakefield on Tuesday afternoon left four young men injured.
Police said the car crashed into a tree, and two occupants of the car were trapped. Police freed them, and two of the occupants of the car were transported by ambulance two a local hospital; one person was transported to a Boston hospital by ambulance; and one person was transported to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.
"They were two young men sitting outside of the car, so I just went to them to kind of keep them calm," said Kimberly Dowdie, who lives in the are. "They were sitting; obviously adrenaline and, not sure, shock probably, and I just wanted to keep them calm and sitting."
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.