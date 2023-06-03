Car crashes into storefront on Hadassah Way in Boston's Back Bay
BOSTON - A car smashed into a storefront in Boston's Back Bay Saturday morning.
It happened on Hadassah Way. A black Kia could be seen crashed through the front of the former location for luxury clothing brand La Perla.
No one was hurt. The building inspector was called to make sure the structure was safe.
It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.
