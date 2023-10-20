Car ends up stuck in trash compactor at Southboro DPW

Car gets stuck in trash compactor at Southboro DPW

SOUTHBORO - It looked like someone had thrown a perfectly good car out with the trash in Southboro Thursday. But that's not actually what happened.

The police and fire departments were called in to the town's transfer station on Cordaville Road after a car was driven into a trash compactor.

The driver was not hurt, police said. Southborough Police Facebook

In a Facebook post, firefighters said the driver "inadvertently" drove into the pit. The driver, who has not been identified, was pulled out and taken to the hospital with what they said were "minor injuries."

Police said they're looking into exactly what happened.

The car was eventually pulled out and towed away. Southborough Police Facebook

Several commenters joked about the incident on the fire department's Facebook page.

"Hey I have a truck I need to get rid of, can I drive mine in there?! JK. Hope everyone was okay! That's a scary situation!!," said Michael Cunningham.

"Don't they know that's not where the scrap metal goes seriously though glad everyone is ok," wrote Mike Pj.

"Now that's a compact car," Rick Mancini wrote on the police department's Facebook page.

"Wouldn't it be a lot easier to just trade it in?" said Susan Lowell.

"This used to be my childhood fear when my cousin would bring me there. It's so crazy that it actually happened," wrote Tianna Gittens.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.