Car dealership robbed twice in Whitman, stolen car crashes in nearby Brockton

WHITMAN - Temple Street in Whitman is home to a handful of car dealerships, yet one fell victim to thieves Thursday morning. The group allegedly hit them once, then came back again a second time. The heist resulted in a car crash in nearby Brockton.

Whitman Police said an SUV dropped off three people at around 1 a.m. at Auto Sales Express. They allegedly made off with a Mazda, a BMW, and a Nissan Murano. A short time later, police said they returned to steal a Ford Explorer and another BMW.

The driver of the Ford crashed on Crescent Street in Brockton. Witnesses said there were numerous cars involved. One neighbor snagged video of the Explorer smoking on the side of the road. She called out to ask if the driver needed her to call 911, but she said no one answered. That's when she took another video that captured a SUV pulling up to a BMW near the crash site. She said she spotted someone in the car hop into the BMW, and the two cars sped off.

"They're ruthless. I mean they just cover themselves up, and they don't care, don't think anyone's going to know who it is. They just do it," said Jason McManus, a salesman at nearby Ally Motors. Their dealership is located two doors down from Auto Sale Express. "I think the guys, whoever they are, come in, case the joint as they say, and then they come back at night. They know how and when and see where you put the keys, and boom in and out. It's like who's next?"

The white Ford Explorer is back at Auto Sales Express. WBZ TV was able to see the vehicle, and noticed severe damage to the front passenger side tire. Whitman Police are still looking for the other vehicles.