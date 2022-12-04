Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WAKEFIELD – No injuries were reported Sunday afternoon when a driver crashed into a Wakefield yoga studio.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. on Lowell Street.

The car crashed into the front window of Curve Wellness Studio, causing damage. It appears that the building is structurally sound after the crash.

The business was closed at the time and no one was inside.

Wakefield police said the driver was evaluated but declined medical attention.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but appears to have been accidental.

First published on December 4, 2022 / 3:59 PM

