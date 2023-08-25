Watch CBS News
Car crashes into Carl's Cones ice cream shop in Gloucester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GLOUCESTER - A car crashed into an ice cream shop Friday afternoon in Gloucester.

It happened at Carl's Cones on Washington Street at around 12:30 p.m. Nobody was inside at the time, as the ice cream shop said in a statement they opted to open at 2 p.m. Friday due to the rainy weather.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

In a statement on social media, Carl's Cones thanked everyone for their support but said they'll be closed until further notice.

