Car crashes into Carl's Cones ice cream shop in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER - A car crashed into an ice cream shop Friday afternoon in Gloucester.

It happened at Carl's Cones on Washington Street at around 12:30 p.m. Nobody was inside at the time, as the ice cream shop said in a statement they opted to open at 2 p.m. Friday due to the rainy weather.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

In a statement on social media, Carl's Cones thanked everyone for their support but said they'll be closed until further notice.