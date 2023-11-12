Car hits 4 parked vehicles before crashing into building on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - One person was taken to the hospital after a wild crash in Worcester on Sunday evening.
It happened on Shrewsbury Street. Police said the car hit four parked vehicles before crashing into a building. Damage to the building was minor.
One person was treated for minor injuries.
Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.
