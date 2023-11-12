Watch CBS News
Car hits 4 parked vehicles before crashing into building on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER - One person was taken to the hospital after a wild crash in Worcester on Sunday evening.

It happened on Shrewsbury Street. Police said the car hit four parked vehicles before crashing into a building. Damage to the building was minor.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 11:31 PM EST

