Car hits 4 parked vehicles before crashing into building on Shrewsbury Street in Worcester

Car hits 4 parked vehicles before crashing into building in Worcester

WORCESTER - One person was taken to the hospital after a wild crash in Worcester on Sunday evening.

It happened on Shrewsbury Street. Police said the car hit four parked vehicles before crashing into a building. Damage to the building was minor.

One person was treated for minor injuries.

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.