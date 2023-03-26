1 dead, 1 hurt in car crash outside Roslindale home

BOSTON - One person was killed and another hurt when a car hit them and the front of a home in Roslindale Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 5 p.m. outside a house on Washington Street.

The circumstances are still not clear, but a spokesperson for the Suffolk District Attorney's Office told WBZ-TV the two victims were not in the car at the time of the crash.

The car ended up in front of a porch of a triple decker house.

The car ended up in front of a porch of a triple decker house on Washington Street in Roslindale Sunday. Chris Ferry

The names of the victims and the driver have not been released yet.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.