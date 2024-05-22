CapeFlyer train from Boston to Hyannis adds First Class car

BOSTON - Looking to make a Cape Cod getaway in style - and without the traffic? The CapeFlyer train starts its weekend summer service from Boston to Hyannis on Friday with a brand new first-class car.

The upgraded ticket offering offers more comfortable seats and a free cocktail.

"This year the CapeFLYER makes traveling to the Cape even better with the announcement of their first-class car," the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority said in a statement. "The first-class car features large leather reclining seats with footrests and tray tables and ticket price includes a complimentary drink."

First class seating on the CapeFlyer CapeFlyer

How much is a first class CapeFlyer ticket?

A round-trip ticket from Boston to Hyannis in first class is $25 one-way and $30 for a round trip in the month of June. From July through Labor Day, the cost jumps to $37 one-way and $60 round-trip.

CapeFlyer discount for month of June

The CapeFlyer is also offering $10 regular round-trip fares on any day in June. In July and August, $20 round-trip tickets will be available for Sunday travel only.

The CapeFlyer train launched in 2013 and also stops in Braintree, Brockton, Middleboro/Lakeville, Wareham Village, Buzzards Bay and Bourne. It also connects riders to ferries in Hyannis that service Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

State transportation officials are encouraging people to take advantage of public transit as much as possible for Memorial Day weekend, with the highway administrator saying "a very busy travel weekend" is expected.