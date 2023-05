Small CapeAir flight goes off runway at Logan Airport

BOSTON - A small CapeAir flight rolled off the runway at Logan Airport early Wednesday evening.

MassPort said the plane had two people on board and experienced a gear issue when landing.

MassPort confirmed no one was hurt and the plane will be towed to the gate area.