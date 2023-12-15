Cape Cod volunteers prepare more than 1,000 care packages for troops overseas

BREWSTER - For every package Michelle DeSilva seals, she knows it's making a difference. The Brewster mom and her dedicated group of volunteers have been working tirelessly to prepare more than 1,000 care packages to be delivered to service men and women overseas in time for Christmas. It's called Cape Cod Cares for the Troops.

"So, every package has a toiletry bag filled with supplies. It also has snack bag, it has socks, Girl Scout cookies," Michelle DeSilva said.

She says a simple card and a stocking full of goodies goes a long way. "They need this support from back home. They feel forgotten a lot. We realize the impact of what we are doing and it just gives you the encouragement to keep going," she said.

Michelle DeSilva carrying care packages for troops overseas CBS Boston

Just about every day for the past two weeks, she's been loading up her car and heading to the post office. This mission started 20 years ago with her 11-year-old son Dylan who decided to do a Christmas project with the family and send out six care packages to Otis Air Force Base.

"About a month later we got letters back saying how much they appreciated the care packages and as a family we decided this is something we should continue doing," Dylan DeSilva said.

Michelle read a "thank you", email she received the other day from a Massachusetts servicemember named Tyler who recently received one of her packages.

"I just want to personally reach out and say thank you for all your hard work and dedication. In times like the holiday season being away from family can be tough but gifts like this help us to remember that we are loved and supported back home.' It touches my heart that it's making an impact," Michelle said.

DeSilva says they could use some extra help to keep up with the high demand. "If you can make a $10 donation that's amazing. We are so desperate for cards and letters to go in every care package," Michelle said. "Saying 'hey we are thinking about you, we thank you for your service' or kids can draw pictures, they love that."