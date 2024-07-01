How you can take advantage of Cape Cod summer rental deals

Why rental prices on the Cape are dropping - and how to get the best deal

CAPE COD - If you're looking for a summer vacation deal, check out Cape Cod. Right now, there are more rentals available than there have been in years - and that means rentals are more affordable than usual.

Supply and demand are lowering rental prices

Realtors say there are homeowners with lots of availability in their vacation rentals this summer, so many are offering incentives to get those units filled.

Traditionally, vactioners lock in rentals during winter or spring, but according to Blake Decker of Pretty Picky Properties, this year, renters waited until the last minute. That's created competition among owners, forcing them to cut rates to get bookings.

"Internally here, I think we are down, on average, somewhere between five and seven percent year over year on pricing. So while most things in life are costing more, your vacation home on the Cape might actually come down this year," Decker said.

How to get the best deal on a vacation rental

Decker has some hints on how to get the best deal.

Avoid prime weeks like the last week of July and the first two weeks of August.

Connect directly with the homeowner - they are more likely to negotiate.

Ask for a discount. Decker said many consumers are asking for a discount this summer.

Be flexible. If you can travel last-minute, you have a better chance of getting a good price.

Decker also said many owners are being flexible on minimum stays and have even offered additional nights for free. Other homeowners are throwing in amenities like linens and beach towels - bonuses that haven't always been common in Cape rentals.