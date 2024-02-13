Cape Cod receives brunt of Nor'easter as track shifts south

SANDWICH - Much of Cape Cod dealt with the brunt of Tuesday's storm. The mix of strong wind gusts and heavy snow led to thousands of power outages and some storm surges.

The snow was picturesque at times, but reminders of this Nor'easter's impact were never far away. Snow made for a tricky commute along Route 3 while plows worked to keep up with the pace of the snow. Secondary roads remained largely snow-covered Tuesday night. High wind gusts made for powerful waves that put the strength of shorelines to the test. Nearby creeks had water reach their banks and, in some cases, it spilled over, although storm surge was minimal.

Holly Stevens has lived in Sandwich for 13 years and knows the backbreaking work of clearing out the snow. "I'm 71 years old, so I'm about at the end of my shoveling days," said Stevens. "It's like shoveling water. It is very heavy - very heavy - but it's all good. We all look forward to a little bit of snow. But we should all be in the Caribbean."

Just down the road, Alex Barattini's generator was running as his house lost power Tuesday morning. "It kicked out about 10 this morning, and the generator picked up," said Barattini. "It's still on, so no power back yet. It's pretty heavy snow. Kind of slushy on the bottom but not too bad. Definitely not really snow blower snow, I would say."