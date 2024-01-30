Cape Cod hotel to become first Margaritaville resort in New England

HYANNIS - A Cape Cod hotel will rebrand this summer to attract Parrotheads as New England's first "Margaritaville" resort.

Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod will replace the Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis. The Jimmy Buffett-inspired hotel chain has more than 40 locations worldwide.

The owners promise that the look of the new hotel "will seamlessly blend Margaritaville's casual luxury with the natural aesthetic of Hyannis & the beauty of the Cape Cod National Seashore."

The resort features 272 rooms, an indoor water park, outdoor pool and spa, and Margaritaville-themed restaurants LandShark Bar & Grill and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar.

Buffett died last summer at 76 years old from a rare form of skin cancer. "Margaritaville" was his only pop hit, but he was masterful at promoting his lifestyle brand. Forbes estimated Buffet's net worth at over a billion dollars thanks to his popular concert tours, his Margaritaville resorts and restaurants, and merchandising his music.

Plymouth-based hotel investment and management firm Linchris bought the Cape Codder in late 2022. A Margaritaville restaurant opened at Boston's Faneuil Hall last year.