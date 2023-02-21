Cape Cod Mall stabbing leaves teen seriously injured

HYANNIS - A stabbing at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis left a teenager seriously injured Monday afternoon.

The Barnstable Police Department said a 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso. A medical helicopter flew him to a Providence hospital and he is expected to survive.

First responders arrived to the scene at about 4 p.m. Police have not announced any arrests but said the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument and was not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874.