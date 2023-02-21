Watch CBS News
Local News

Cape Cod Mall stabbing leaves teen seriously injured

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

One person stabbed at Cape Cod Mall
One person stabbed at Cape Cod Mall 00:19

HYANNIS - A stabbing at the Cape Cod Mall in Hyannis left a teenager seriously injured Monday afternoon.

The Barnstable Police Department said a 17-year-old was stabbed multiple times in his upper torso. A medical helicopter flew him to a Providence hospital and he is expected to survive.

First responders arrived to the scene at about 4 p.m. Police have not announced any arrests but said the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument and was not random. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barnstable police at 508-778-3874.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.