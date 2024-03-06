Cape Cod SWAT team surrounds Hyannis home in standoff with man armed with knife

HYANNIS - A SWAT team has surrounded a home on Cape Cod and evacuated neighbors in a standoff with a man armed with a knife.

Barnstable Police were called to a house on St. Francis Circle in Hyannis just after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report that someone was being held at knifepoint.

"The caller then advised dispatch that the occupants were able to leave the residence; however, the suspect remained inside the home," police said in a statement.

The Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team was called in. Negotiations have been going on for several hours. Police ordered a "shelter in place" for anyone within a mile of the house and homes nearby were evacuated.

Five schools in Barnstable were part of the "shelter in place" order, but police said no one at the schools were in any danger because the man has been "contained to his home."

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.