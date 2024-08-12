Cape Cod ferry staffing shortages leave passengers stranded, waiting

WOODS HOLE - The Cape Cod island ferries are back on schedule after a weekend of cancelations and delays caused by a staff call-out, according to the Steamship Authority,

"We couldn't get on another boat, and we tried and we tried and we tried," said Erica Fross. "They finally told us that there was at least one boat had been canceled because somebody sick, and of course there was a high demand for people to get on the boats."

The problem that first surfaced last spring happened again.

According to the Steamship Authority, it was all because one licensed deck officer couldn't make it to work Saturday, forcing the cancelation of four round trips between Martha's Vineyard and Woods Hole. Then, two more were canceled Sunday morning, followed by a string of delays.

"When these critical, highly-trained crew members are unavailable to work, a ferry cannot operate per U.S. Coast Guard regulations," said the Steamship Authority General Manager Robert Davis in a written statement. "When an absence at this level is reported, the Steamship Authority takes every step possible to find a replacement deck officer – including, in many circumstances, having management-level positions fill in. On Saturday, unfortunately, a replacement was unable to be secured."

Frustrated passengers

"I was a little nervous. That's why I tried to get there early," said college student Brock Casey. "Getting back down to school tomorrow, so I've gotta make that happen."

"If we got stuck on the island, having to pay for accommodations or find them when things are going on, we're already paying so much to stay there for the time we are," said Sophie Harris, who was on her way to Martha's Vineyard for vacation Monday.

The Steamship Authority put out a plea on Sunday. "We ask our customers to please remember their patience…We received disturbing reports of verbal abuse directed at our employees."

Passengers say that goes both ways. "Please respect people and their time," said Hosea Givan, a visitor from New York boarding a ferry. "These vacation times are very precious."