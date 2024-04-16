Spring construction projects could have impact on Cape Cod beachgoers

BOSTON – The National Park Service announced several construction projects on Massachusetts beaches in the coming months, and they could impact your trip.

Cape Cod construction

The projects are planned on several outer Cape Cod beaches this spring.

They will be making improvements to locations along the Cape Cod National Seashore.

What beaches could be impacted?

Among the projects, crews will be replacing old stairs at Marconi Beach and installing new fee booths at Race Point and Head of the Meadow beaches.

Parking areas will be repaved and signs replaced at several beaches.

The National Park Service said to check its website to make sure the beach you want to visit will be open.