Boston art studio wants kids and adults to make a mess and explore emotions

BOSTON - Canvas Studio Boston in Hyde Park isn't your typical paint studio.

"I wanted it to be community-based and be able to have programming designed to support families and children in their process," owner Daphne Walker told WBZ-TV.

She left her job as a social worker in 2021 to open the studio. Walker had no background in art, but she wanted to open a space that felt comfortable for people of all ages to explore their emotions, after finding a lack of accessible programming for families.

"This space is designed to really foster the parent and child relationship and child development," she said.

She designed a program that gives kids space to make mistakes and messes while helping caregivers understand that it's part of their child's growth.

For example, creating what she calls "mood monsters" where children can draw how they feel in certain situations and discuss the drawing with their caregivers.

"When I opened this space, it was with the plan to be intentional about the inherent therapeutic qualities of creating," she said.

Now with over 50 collaborative partners, she hosts events where caregivers and children can build their relationships. There are also fun paint nights for adults.

"Right after we opened our first Paint After Dark sold out, our second Paint After Dark sold out, our third Paint After Dark sold out, we continue to see sold out Paint After Dark," Walker told WBZ.

She also hosts themed paint nights from Caribbean, Motown, Y2K and Pride. Walker wants to make sure anyone can enjoy painting.

"We really tried to lean into things like creating space for things that felt culturally relevant and culturally aligned. From the response that I've received from the community this space was well needed," she explained.

There's no pressure at the studio. You just pick a photo, and they will print it onto a canvas for you to paint however you like.

"We see people from all over the place," Walker said.

As a Black woman business owner, she hopes being the face of her business can inspire others, but she was hesitant to put herself out there.

"I decided that leaning into the entirety of my identity is really important for my business and I think that it really does a lot for helping other people feel supported," Walker explained.

At first, she didn't even tell anyone that she was opening the studio. She just bought the space and her father helped her transform it from a hair salon to a paint studio.

"We hit the ground running," she said.

But since opening she said that the support from the community, including Hyde Park Main Streets, has been incredible.

"I am proud to be a woman of color and I am proud to be a business owner in this community and the city," Walker said.

She was awarded a grant from the city to expand her business and plans to use it to grow into a second location and contribute to improving Boston's nightlife.

For more information, visit their website.