Canton shows support for Little League team after magical season

CANTON - The Canton Bulldogs were hoping to represent New England in the Little League World Series, but in a winner-takes-all game, it is the end the of the road for the Bulldogs who lost 2-1 to the kids from the Maine Gray-New Gloucester Little League.

The New England Regional tournament was held in Bristol, Connecticut. To the entire Canton community, the Bulldogs are still winners.

"No matter win or lose, they won. Let's be honest, they won," said Canton dad Dana Lourenco.

It was a tall task for the Bulldogs who squared off with the only team to beat them this summer in a rematch.

The Canton Little Leaguers had two runners in scoring position in the 6th inning but were not able to get them home. Maine's Caleb Barker struck out the final two batters to send Maine to the Little League World Series.

Either way, the Canton Little Leaguers are making history for getting this far for the first time in 70 years and the Bulldog pride has been on full display all around town since their run started.

"I'm really proud that they made it this far, and I think all of Canton is really proud of them too," said Canton student Haley Quersher.

Deck out in green and white, it was cool enough, to watch their friends in the national spotlight.

"Even if they didn't make it, they still went this far and that's all that matters," said Canton student Scarlet Penders.

Families packed Rosetta's Restaurant and the Ponkapoag Civic Clubhouse to follow their favorite team even with an hour and 15 minute rain delay.

"I think it means amazing. I think it's just great for the whole Canton and it's never happened before in Canton," said Canton student Ryan Walsh.

What a memorable ride it's been for the Bulldogs--one the entire town won't forget anytime soon.

"There's nothing like watching your kids succeed just even in sports or anything, whether they steal a base, field a ball, anything it's just life lessons playing sports," said Lourenco.

The Little League World Series will be in Williamsport, Pennsylvania from August 16-27.