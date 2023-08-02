Undefeated Canton Little League team is now just 3 wins away from Williamsport

Undefeated Canton Little League team now just 3 wins away from Williamsport

CANTON -- The Canton Little League team has yet to lose a game this season, a streak they'd love to continue now that they're just three wins away from a trip to Williamsport and the Little League World Series.

But first, they have to beat Vermont on Saturday morning in Bristol, Connecticut. And while they may be undefeated this season, they have the right mentality heading into this weekend's New England Regional.

"One game at a time, Steve," head coach Ryan Archibald told WBZ-TV's Steve Burton ahead of a team practice this week.

The boys have been rock stars in town the last few weeks, and will get rock star treatment Friday morning when a police escort takes them to the Connecticut border.

"They think they're The Beatles," joked Archibald. "They don't know who The Beatles are, but they think they're The Beatles."

When you don't lose a single game, you're allowed to feel like The Beatles. But the Canton Little Leaguers don't feel that way when they take the diamond. This is an extremely tight group that says their best attribute is having each other's backs.

WBZ-TV's Steve Burton with the Massachusetts Little League champions in Canton, August 1, 2023. Canton Little League

It also helps that they're all really, really good ballplayers.

"Everyone can play," said shortstop Sam Archibald. "Even when someone isn't playing, we have guys who can pick you up. Everyone contributes to this team."

"We pick each other up and we're better when we play loose and with confidence," added third baseman Mike Camerano, who has a rocket of an arm at the hot corner. "And everyone can hit. We're dangerous offensively and we can shut it down in the field."

Over the weekend, the team won Canton its first-ever state championship with a 6-2 win over Barnstable. It improved their record to 14-0, and now they have eyes on the New England Regional and the Little League World Series. It's a dream come true for the players, but they know there is a lot of business to take care of over the next week to make it to Williamsport.

"Yeah, it's hit me," said Camerano. "You have to take it one game at a time though. Three games away from Williamsport is really special."

"I don't think we're nervous. We've played in a lot of big games and we're playing free right now," said Archibald.

Canton heads into the double-elimination regionals as the top team in the bracket. After Saturday, they'll play again on Monday and then, if it all goes right, again on Thursday. Having a zero in the loss column does put a Bullseye on their back, but the players see that as more motivation to keep this train rolling.

"We have a target on our back, but I think that will help us. We're the top seed so I think we'll make it far," said Camerano.

"I feel like we're not done yet," said star pitcher Nate Chabot, who clubbed four homers over a three-game stretch in sectionals. "I feel like we can go all the way."

The Canton boys are feeling loads of confidence, and they have plenty of support from the entire town.

"What they have accomplished is incredible. Incredible for them, incredible for the community," said coach Archibald. "It has really been an amazing couple of weeks."