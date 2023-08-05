Canton Little League beats Vermont to advance in New England Regional

BRISTOL, Conn. - Canton Little League got one step closer to the Little League World Series Saturday, defeating Vermont 12-0 in the New England Regional.

The game was held in Bristol, Connecticut. Canton's starting pitcher, Nathan Chabot, struck out 15 batters and allowed just one hit.

Canton's next game in Monday when they face Maine. They're guaranteed at least two more games, even if they lose to Maine.

The New England Regional Championship will take place on Thursday.