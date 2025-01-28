History of candlepin bowling in Massachusetts highlighted at Museum of Worcester

WORCESTER – The Museum of Worcester is celebrating 150 years, and one of their featured exhibits showcases the city's storied history of candlepin bowling.

Candlepin bowling was first played in Worcester in 1880.

The pins and bowling balls are smaller in candlepin compared to 10-pin bowling. In addition, you get three rolls in candlepin as opposed to two in 10-pin. There has never a perfect score achieved in candlepin bowling.

Candlepin bowling in Worcester

Vanessa Bumpus is the exhibit coordinator for the Museum of Worcester.

"It's exciting. We are all things Worcester. If it was made here or manufactured here, we know about it. From the smiley face to the birth control pill to candlepin bowling," Bumpus said.

Though candlepin bowling used to be a New England institution, the last alley closed in Worcester in 2020.

"Candlepin is such a great family sport, friends. We want leagues to come back. I know they are still out there, but it would be great if it came back to the city," Bumpus said.

Museum of Worcester

The museum has a room to let you know the items that were made in the state's second largest city.

The crankshaft for the Model T in 1923 was made by Wyman Gordon Company. They are the largest manufacturer of crankshafts in the world.

David Clark Company created a full pressure high-altitude flying suit. The astronauts that are currently stuck in space are wearing David Clark suits.

The container they put the Dunkin' donuts in? Those baskets are made by Wire Fab in Worcester. You see those at all your local Dunkin' locations. The company also makes ice cream holders and cages for goalies masks.

"The grandfather of the emoji"

The iconic yellow smiley face you've likely seen countless times before was created by artist Harvey Ball in Worcester.

"Could you ask for a better title than being the city of smiles? It's the grandfather of the emoji. We all type an emoji at some part of our day and it's just a great expression of positivity and good energy and we like to think, all things Worcester," Bumpus said.

The Museum of Worcester has free admission until January 23, 2026.