Candlelight vigil honoring security officer killed at New Hampshire hospital to be held in Concord

CONCORD, N.H. - A candlelight vigil honoring the security officer killed on Friday at a New Hampshire hospital will be held on Monday.

The vigil will be hosted by the State of New Hampshire Departments of Health and Human Services and Safety.

Bradley Haas, 63, was working as a security officer at the New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord when he was shot and killed. After Haas was shot, a New Hampshire state trooper assigned to the hospital shot and killed the gunman, 33-year-old John Madore.

Haas was a veteran of the Franklin Police Department and was the department's former chief.

The vigil will be held at the soccer field at the corner of South Fruit and Clinton streets in Concord on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Parking will be available at Memorial Field on South Fruit Street.