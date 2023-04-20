Teenager seriously hurt after crashing into rocks along New Hampshire highway

CANDIA, N.H. – A teenage driver was seriously hurt and their pickup truck heavily damaged after a crash in New Hampshire.

It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on Route 101 east in Candia.

New Hampshire State Police said a 17-year-old from Auburn, N.H. veered off the left side of the road into the center median. The truck slammed into a large rock formation and rolled over several times.

A heavily damaged pickup truck following a serious crash in Candia, N.H. New Hampshire State Police

Several passing drivers stopped to help the driver until an ambulance arrived.

The teenager was taken to Eliot Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash.