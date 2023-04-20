Watch CBS News
Local News

Teenager seriously hurt after crashing into rocks along New Hampshire highway

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Teenager seriously hurt after crashing into rocks along New Hampshire highway
Teenager seriously hurt after crashing into rocks along New Hampshire highway 00:31

CANDIA, N.H. – A teenage driver was seriously hurt and their pickup truck heavily damaged after a crash in New Hampshire.

It happened Wednesday around 6 p.m. on Route 101 east in Candia.

New Hampshire State Police said a 17-year-old from Auburn, N.H. veered off the left side of the road into the center median. The truck slammed into a large rock formation and rolled over several times.

troop-a-mv-crash-photo-1-4-20-23-1.jpg
A heavily damaged pickup truck following a serious crash in Candia, N.H. New Hampshire State Police

Several passing drivers stopped to help the driver until an ambulance arrived.

The teenager was taken to Eliot Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for about 45 minutes after the crash.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.