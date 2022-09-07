Cancer in people under 50 'has dramatically increased,' Brigham study finds

Breakthrough for new experimental treatment for colorectal cancer Breakthrough for new experimental treatment for colorectal cancer 03:41

BOSTON - A new study conducted by Boston researchers says cases of early onset cancers in adults under 50 years old have "dramatically increased around the world."

The study done by Brigham and Women's Hospital says the "drastic rise" began around 1990.

"We found that this risk is increasing with each generation," Brigham physician-scientist Dr. Shuji Ogino said. "For instance, people born in 1960 experienced higher cancer risk before they turn 50 than people born in 1950 and we predict that this risk level will continue to climb in successive generations."

The study published in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology analyzed data on 14 cancer types that are becoming more common in adults before they turn 50. Some of the more commonly seen cancers researchers looked at include, breast, colon, esophagus, kidney, liver and pancreas.

Scientists said they don't believe more cancer diagnoses are just the result of enhanced screening. Potential risk factors include "alcohol consumption, sleep deprivation, smoking, obesity, and eating highly processed foods."

"Among the 14 cancer types on the rise that we studied, eight were related to the digestive system. The food we eat feeds the microorganisms in our gut," lead study author Dr. Tomotaka Ugai said. "Diet directly affects microbiome composition and eventually these changes can influence disease risk and outcomes."

Another recent study published in The BMJ medical journal found that eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods is linked to a significant increase in colorectal cancer for men.