President Biden traveling to New Hampshire amid push in swing states

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

MANCHESTER, N.H. – President Biden will be in New Hampshire Monday for a speech and campaign event as he gets closer to securing enough delegates to earn the Democratic nomination.

Biden will be in Manchester on Monday afternoon, where he will talk about lowering costs for families.

He will later take part in a campaign event.

The president has launched a $30 million ad blitz and a tour of battleground states.

Nikki Haley's departure from the Republican race all but ensures Biden he will be facing former president Donald Trump this November.

Both Biden and Trump will likely reach the number of delegates needed to clinch nominations during elections in four states on Tuesday.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 8:59 AM EDT

