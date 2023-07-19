Camp Wonderland in Sharon the 'happy summer place' for kids and senior citizens

Camp Wonderland in Sharon not just for kids, it's for senior citizens too

SHARON - The Salvation Army calls Camp Wonderland in Sharon "The Happy Summer Place."

The sprawling site on Lake Massapoag is where people from age 6 to 96 go and enjoy new adventures.

"We have recreation and arts and crafts. We have a STEM nature program, we have a creative arts program. We have a ropes course. We have archery, we have boating and swimming," camp director Jen Forster told WBZ-TV.

This will be the 99th summer that the Salvation Army is welcoming kids and senior citizens from all across Massachusetts to experience overnight summer camp.

"The things that we talk about and we model here at camp, we want our kids to not just learn those life skills here at camp, but we want them to take them from our gates and make an impact in the communities that they live," Forster said.

Camp Wonderland is made affordable for all kids ages 6 thru 14. They get a chance to enjoy what the 116-acre campus has to offer.

"I started this job because I love children and being here, I just get to do what I love. I get to have fun with them, I get to love them because some of them have not experienced that before and then just seeing the impact that I get to make on their lives, is an amazing feeling," counselor Chenelle Thomas told WBZ.

There's also camp for seniors. The same rules apply, it's overnight and it's all about having fun.

"Very rarely do senior citizens get to go to camp. This is just an amazing opportunity for them to be away and to say, 'I went to summer camp, I made a smore,'" said program secretary Sue Kelly

"From the beginning to the end, it's only 5 days or 6 days, but it does make a difference," Forster said.

