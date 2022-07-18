Camille Kostek doesn't buy boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's retirement

BOSTON -- When Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement in June, not everyone believed him. In fact, his girlfriend -- Camille Kostek -- counts herself among the skeptics.

Speaking at a Sports Illustrated swimsuit event over the weekend, Kostek said that she honestly doesn't believe that Gronkowski is done with football.

"I am an honest lady. And honestly, in my heart, I didn't feel like this one is a forever one," Kostek said of Gronkowski's retirement, per Sports Illustrated. "So, I think maybe he'll come back again."

Kostek -- a former Patriots cheerleader who's been dating Gronkowski since 2005 -- took things a step further and said that Gronk and Tom Brady enjoy playing the retire/unretire game.

"I feel like him and Tom are just having fun like, 'Retired, not retired, retired, not retired,'" she said.

Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady, Camille Kostek during the 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards RODRIGO VARELA / Getty Images

For now, though, the 33-year-old Gronkowski is retired. For sure. Subject to change.