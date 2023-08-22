Cameron Currier charged with putting large rocks on Kingston road for months to damage cars

Cameron Currier charged with putting large rocks on Kingston road for months to damage cars

Cameron Currier charged with putting large rocks on Kingston road for months to damage cars

KINGSTON – Kingston Police say they've caught the man who's been putting large rocks on Route 27 to intentionally damage several cars the last six months.

Cameron Carrier, 31, of Kingston, was arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges, hours after he was arrested.

One of the rocks left on Route 27 that damaged cars in Kingston. Kingston Police

According to police, the rocks ranged from 15-to-50 pounds and were placed sporadically on a half mile stretch of road after dark since February. Several vehicles hit them, which resulted in airbag deployments, fluid spills and undercarriages being ripped out.

Police said 11 vehicles ended up damaged at a total cost of about $100,000. No one was hurt.

"Clearly, this was incredibly dangerous. Investigators feared that someone may get seriously hurt or killed, whether it be striking a rock while operating a motorcycle or striking a rock, crossing the center line, and causing a head on collision," Kingston police said in a statement.

They got a break in the case late Monday night.

"Last night we had a detective in camouflage in the wood line essentially in the pouring rain, standing out there, like a good soldier, and just watching for it to occur. Sure enough, he observed a white pickup truck stop on the side of Pembrook Street in the vicinity of Reed Street. The truck stopped, he heard the tailgate, heard the tailgate again. The truck started to move and there was a rock where the truck was," said Kingston Detective Lieutenant Michael Skowyra.

Cameron Currier. Kingston Police

Police followed the man, later identified as Carrier, to his home nearby on Reed Street and arrested him. Police do not know a motive yet, but suspect that it had to do with swatting because they believe he could hear the crashes and police response from his home close by.

He was charged with 11 counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and nine counts of attempt to commit a crime.

Anyone who believes their car or truck was damaged by large rocks in the area is asked to call Kingston Police at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.