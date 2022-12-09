'He tackled me': Cambridge woman describes attack by man who tried to steal her dog

Cambridge woman says she was attacked by man who tried to steal her dog

CAMBRIDGE - A Cambridge woman who was reportedly attacked while walking her dog Sunday night is speaking out.

WBZ-TV's Beth Germano spoke with Randi, who described how her dog was nearly stolen while she was out for a walk around midnight.

She said she noticed a man in the area of Windsor and Market streets wearing a ski mask and all black. Moments later he appeared in front of her, and tried to take her dog.

That's when Randi says she took out her phone and did something that made the man angry.

"I took my phone out and I held down Siri and I said 'call 911,'" Randi said. "Right when I said that, he jumped at me and he tackled me to the ground, punched me in the head several times."

His target appeared to be Randi's 8-month old Cockapoo named Jax.

Police are seeking the person who attacked a Cambridge woman walking her dog. Cambridge police

"I was so disoriented but I heard my dog yelp, because he had grabbed the leash," Randi said. "My dog was up in the air and he was trying to run off. I ran after him."

First responders treated Randi's injuries at the scene. She said she has a concussion from the attack.

Jax was found the next day by a Good Samaritan and reunited with Randi. Police tell WBZ-TV they are following up on tips but have not yet made any arrests.